Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Snow Showers & Not As Windy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We will remain under the influence of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere spinning over the Maritimes through Thursday. Moisture wrapping around the low will continue to provide us with plenty of clouds for the next few days along with a chance for some snow showers as weak disturbances wrap around the low.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies across the state today with the chance for some scattered snow showers too. The wind will be much lighter today with gusts to 20 MPH possible. Highs today will be in the 30s to near 40°. The pressure gradient will tighten up again Wednesday resulting in a stronger breeze, although not nearly as strong as Monday’s wind. We’ll see a northerly breeze gusting to 30-35 MPH at times Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll have a chance for some snow or even a few rain showers mainly during the morning. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. One more day under mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few snow showers Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. A ridge of high pressure will build into the area Friday bringing us a brighter end to the week. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine Friday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Right now... the weekend looks good although a storm passing to our south bears watching. Most of the data keeps this storm out to sea but it’s a very close pass and a slight shift northward could bring some snow into southern and coastal areas but at this point it doesn’t look like that will be the case. We’ll keep you posted.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Highs between 31°-38°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Lows between 24°-30°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance for some isolated rain/snow showers mainly during the morning. Highs between 37°-44°. North wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly during the morning. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to around 40°.

