Maine native’s dog a Cadbury Bunny finalist

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Who will be the next Cadbury Bunny?

The answer to that question is up to you.

This is Hunter with his owner Megan Miller.

She’s originally from Waterville, but about five years ago, she moved to Pennsylvania.

She and her husband both graduated from Maine Maritime Academy, and that Mariner education got them thinking.

Our dog could be famous!

They saw Cadbury’s contest looking for a rescue animal to be this year’s bunny.

The family went to the store to get some ears, and of the three dogs they have, only Hunter seemed to like wearing them.

With that, a star was born!

They submitted his photo and video, and he’s now a top 10 finalist for the honor.

“He was returned twice before he came home with us, and I just don’t think he was given a chance. Rescue pets kind of have that stigma of, you know, we don’t know their background. We don’t really know what’s going on, but he really is the epitome of a family dog. He’s fun and loving and he’s exciting, but he’s laid back, and I just think he’d be a great Easter Bunny,” said Megan Miller, Cadbury Bunny finalist owner.

The winner gets $5,000 for the family and another $5,000 to donate to an animal shelter of their choosing.

Voting continues through March 14.

You can vote at cadburytryouts.com/vote.

