Investigators determine cause of Bangor apartment building fire

Fire on Essex Street in Bangor
Fire on Essex Street in Bangor(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Investigators have determined a fire that destroyed an apartment building on Essex Street in Bangor overnight Sunday was accidental.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was a related to a gas line.

There were some tenants inside the two-story building when the fire started around 9:30 Sunday night, but they made it out safely.

According to the Bangor Fire Department, one firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment but was released and said to be doing well Tuesday.

