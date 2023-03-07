Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor to host Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright will play the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor July 1st.
Rufus Wainwright will play the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor July 1st.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor announced Monday the Wallflowers would be playing there this August.

Tuesday, the Criterion added Rufus Wainwright to their summer concert slate. Wainwright will be in Bar Harbor for the Folkocracy Tour with special guests Lucy Wainwright Roche & Lyle Divinsky.

The Criterion says they’re looking forward to the energy on Cottage Street that summer concerts provide.

”When we have a big show around town, it’s really cool,” said Criterion Executive Director Taylor Valarik. “The buses are parked right out front. Everyone’s walking past like, ‘Oooh, who’s playing here tonight?’ And everyone wants to come in and see. The artists will walk out to their buses once in a while and everyone will be able to catch a glimpse and kind of look, so it’s really fun. Show days are really fun.”

Wainwright will be in Bar Harbor July 1st. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit criteriontheatre.org.

