Commission recommends paid family and medical leave benefits for Maine workers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The group working on paid leave for Maine presented its final report to the legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee Tuesday.

The Commission to Develop a Paid Family and Medical Leave Benefits Program has spent the past two years working on this plan.

They say Maine is the only state in New England without these benefits, and as a result, is losing out on qualified workers.

According to the presentation, more than two thirds of Mainers don’t have access to paid leave, and many don’t even qualify for unpaid leave.

Commission members say they agree on the goal of making a program that is affordable, accessible, and easy to navigate.

“One thing I want to really stress that we were all surprised in every single model we ran, was about the accessibility and affordability of this program. Oftentimes the contribution rate is cheaper than a cup of coffee, and I don’t know about you but when I buy a cup of coffee I typically don’t get the type of benefit that I get from a paid family medical leave,” said Sen. Matthea E.L. Daughtry, commission chair.

Members of the commission say they will now work with other lawmakers to craft legislation.If enacted, paid leave in Maine could start as early as 2025.

To view the full report, click here: https://legislature.maine.gov/doc/9693

