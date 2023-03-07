Buoyed by $50 million, Maine Homeowners Assistance Fund accepting applications

The Maine Homeowners Assistance Fund is now administered by MaineHousing
The Maine Homeowners Assistance Fund is now administered by MaineHousing(Maine Homeowners Assistance Fund)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Keeping Mainers in their homes. That’s the goal of the Maine Homeowners Assistance Fund, which is relaunching Tuesday.

Bolstered by $50 million in federal pandemic aid, the fund is once again open for applications. It’s intended for eligible households that have suffered a financial hardship related to COVID-19.

There are a few more changes to the program.

It’s now administered by MaineHousing, which opened up an online portal to make the process easier to navigate. The maximum benefit per homeowner has doubled to $50,000.

“Whether, because of COVID, they had trouble making their mortgage payment or trouble making their other housing costs, like their insurance payments, or their property taxes, or their utilities. Just anything related to being able to stay in your home, avoid foreclosure, avoid utility shutoffs, that’s really what it’s all about,” said Dan Brennan, director, MaineHousing.

For more information or to visit the portal, click here: https://haf.mainehousing.org/

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Hunter is a Cadbury Bunny finalist
Maine native’s dog a Cadbury Bunny finalist
Can-Am
New England’s biggest dog sled race has 1st female victor
Rufus Wainwright will play the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor July 1st.
Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor to host Rufus Wainwright
The Commission to Develop a Paid Family and Medical Leave Benefits Program has spent the past...
Commission recommends paid family and medical leave benefits for Maine workers