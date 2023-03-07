Buoyed by $50 million, Maine Homeowners Assistance Fund accepting applications

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Keeping Mainers in their homes. That’s the goal of the Maine Homeowners Assistance Fund, which is relaunching Tuesday.

Bolstered by $50 million in federal pandemic aid, the fund is once again open for applications. It’s intended for eligible households that have suffered a financial hardship related to COVID-19.

There are a few more changes to the program.

It’s now administered by MaineHousing, which opened up an online portal to make the process easier to navigate. The maximum benefit per homeowner has doubled to $50,000.

“Whether, because of COVID, they had trouble making their mortgage payment or trouble making their other housing costs, like their insurance payments, or their property taxes, or their utilities. Just anything related to being able to stay in your home, avoid foreclosure, avoid utility shutoffs, that’s really what it’s all about,” said Dan Brennan, director, MaineHousing.

For more information or to visit the portal, click here: https://haf.mainehousing.org/

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.