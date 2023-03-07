Brewer PD reunite missing puppy with family

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The power of social media has once again been proven after someone recognized a puppy shared in posts for about a week.

Its owners said the little white puppy had been stolen.

Officer Chris Woodman responded to a tip just before 11 p.m. Monday from someone who said the puppy was in a vehicle on Wilson Street.

Woodman found the vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and said the people in the car denied having the dog.

Jacob Carney, 31, of Eastbrook left the store and police determined he had been driving the car with the dog inside.

He had several bail conditions including not being allowed at Walmart.

Back in December, we reported Carney was facing charges for stolen tools and equipment in Ellsworth.

Police said the occupants continued to deny the dog was in the car until Woodman saw part of the white dog under a blanket on the floorboard and Sgt. Zachary Caron retrieved the puppy.

They say Carney was arrested for violating release conditions and taken to Penobscot County Jail.

The puppy was taken back to Brewer Police Department and later reunited with its owners.

Brewer PD says they are working with State Police who originally investigated the theft of the dog in Hancock County and say additional charges are forthcoming.

