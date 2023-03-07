Breezy Again Wednesday With More Snow Showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We continue to remain under the influence of a persistent low-pressure system over the Canadian Maritimes. This low will continue to spin in clouds & scattered snow flurries overnight & into Wednesday. A pressure gradient will remain over the region meaning winds will be on the breezy side through Wednesday.

The rest of tonight will have mostly cloudy to overcast skies along with a few flurries. Lows will range from the mid 20s north to the low 30s along the coast. Northwest winds will remain at 10-20 mph sustained with some gusts near 25 mph.

By Wednesday, the low will begin to slightly move east. We should still expect plenty of clouds and isolated snow showers. Highs will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s. It will be breezy at NNW winds will gust up to 35 mph. Isolated areas of blowing snow will be possible.

It does appear that by Thursday we will still be under the influence of the low. This means clouds & isolated snow flurries continue along with breezy winds. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s and low 40s with a northerly wind with gusts up to 20 mph.

The low will finally lose its influence on the region by Friday. Expect partly cloudy skies withs highs in the 30s and 40s.

The weekend storm potential continues to trend towards a miss as models continue to shift the track of the low farther to our south. It will still be worth watching as the low could pass just far enough offshore that light snow showers could be possible along the coast along with gusty winds and maritime impacts. More details to come.

Highs through the weekend and into next week look to remain in the 30s and low 40s. Watching another chance for snow by Tuesday & Wednesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with flurries. Lows ranging from 25-30°. NW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy NNW winds gusting up to 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. A few flurries possible. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Northerly wind gusting up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s & low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s.

