'Wallflowers' coming to Bar Harbor's Criterion Theatre

The Wallflowers will play the Criterion in Bar Harbor on August 2nd.
The Wallflowers will play the Criterion in Bar Harbor on August 2nd.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Concert season in Maine is fast approaching, as venues around the state continue to announce upcoming performers this summer.

The Criterion in Bar Harbor announced via Facebook that The Wallflowers will be on its slate of shows this summer. The group- featuring Bob Dylan’s son Jacob Dylan- will be in Bar Harbor on August 2nd.

It’s one of a number of shows the Criterion will be announcing for the summer season, and one they’re happy to have on the schedule.

”Having a big show come to Bar Harbor is always great,” said Criterion Executive Director Taylor Valarik. “We’ve had several large shows in the past and it’s don e really well for the theatre, and I think this will be no different. It will get some people out who don’t usually come to the theatre, and yeah, we’re really excited about it.”

For more information or to purchase tickets for The Wallflowers at the Criterion, visit criteriontheatre.org

