Tractor trailer rollover on I-95 northbound in Carmel

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - No one was hurt when a tractor trailer rolled over on I-95 northbound in Carmel early Monday morning.

It happened just north of the Carmel - Winterport exit.

Crews are back out there now working to get the truck cleared out and moved.

State police say the New Brunswick driver hauling paper went off the road and hit the guard rail.

He was the only one in the vehicle. They’re still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

He rolled over, blocking both northbound lanes.

Overnight they moved it off the interstate and into the ditch until now when it’s safer to work on.

Police are asking people to be careful driving through the area after someone hit a cone which sent it flying into where crews were working.

They said it didn’t hit anyone but people need to slow down and pay more attention especially at scenes like this one.

