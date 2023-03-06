Scattered Snow Showers Tuesday With Less Wind

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure sitting over the Canadian Maritimes has been spinning in clouds and scattered snow showers over central & eastern Maine. This will continue overnight with the low not expecting to move much over the coming days. A tight pressure gradient will remain for the first half of the night. This means windy northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph will be possible. Winds will die down overnight but will remain breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight lows will range from the mid-teens north to the mid 20s along the coast.

On Tuesday we will still be under the influence of the low to our northeast. Scattered snow showers will continue on and off for much of the day. Only minor snowfall accumulations are expected. Northern Maine could see an inch or two of snow. Highs will range from the freezing mark to just short of 40°. Winds will be lighter out of the NNW gusting up to 20 mph at times.

By Wednesday, the low will begin to slightly move east. We should still expect plenty of clouds and isolated snow showers. Highs will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s. It will be breezy at NNW winds will gust up to 35 mph. Blowing snow will be possible.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected by the end of the week with MUCH lighter winds. Highs on both Thursday & Friday will be in the 30s and low 40s.

Still MUCH uncertainty with the weekend forecast. We will be watching an area of low pressure moving out of the Ohio River Valley. This low appears to be taking one of two tracks. The first, and more favored, is a southerly track keeping the low well to our south. This would be a miss for us and will only bring a few maritime impacts. The second track would favor a northerly track putting the low in the Gulf of Maine. If this occurs, heavy snow & gusty winds should be expected late Saturday night & into Sunday. More details to come.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered to isolated snow showers. Lows ranging from the mid-teens north to the mid 20s along the coast. Northwest winds will gust up to 40 mph for the first half of the night and then tapering to gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. Highs in the 30s. NNW winds gusting up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. Breezy NNW winds gusting up to 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s & low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Possible late evening chance for snow.

SUNDAY: Watching the potential for a storm. For now, expect cloudy skies with snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

