RC enthusiasts gather in Brewer for a crawl competition

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Ladies and Gentlemen, start your engines! Or...your remote controls.

King’s Mountain RC in Brewer held their King’s Fun Crawl competition over the weekend, where folks gathered to tinker, race, and of course, crawl.

Crawlers are remote controlled cars and trucks that are made to take-on and crawl over various terrain.

Since these cars are scale models of automobiles, they are categorized by scale size, such as 10th, 18th, or 24th.

And like model trains and other hobby devices, they can be customized to for different obstacles.

During the competition, those pieces and performance can decide how many points you get.

Owner of King’s Mountain RC, Bryan Hinson describes some scoring factors, “A lot of points are were like scale points if you have scale accessories on your rig or lights on your rig, you get more points that way. If man was going through the course you get points for completing an obstacle, not falling off things like that. And then of course, actually going through the gates without hitting the gates.”

Hinson says that R-C drivers takes their vehicles all over to test their abilities.

One driver said that he often takes his to Acadia National Park.

And this weekend’s competition wasn’t only for local R-C enthusiasts.

“Oh yeah, we’ve, we’ve had people yesterday in the snowstorm we had three guys come down from Canada. Then we had a bunch of guys from Sebago Lake area come and then of course, today we’re having a pretty good turnout as well,” said Hinson.

Whether for comradery, competition or the many other events, Hinson says that King’s Mountain is a place for folks to come and get things moving.

“Yeah, pretty much seven days a week we’re open. You can work book birthday parties. (NAT) We have Friday night to Hobby Shop. We have racing going on inside we have the bank oval which we have racing and we have the Carling. So, in the summertime we have more outside events as well. We have an outside course and crawling (NAT) and racetrack. We always have something going on,” added Hinson.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.