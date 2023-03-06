Overnight fire destroys apartment building in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are in Bangor Monday morning, trying to figure out the cause of an overnight fire on Essex Street.

The report came in around 9:30 Sunday night.

According to Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery, there were some tenants inside the building when the fire started but they made it out safely.

A dog and cat were taken to an area vet after the fire.

Fire fighters say the building was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

”It took us about an hour to get it under control and another hour to get all the hot spots dug out,” says Emery. “It travelled up through to the second floor and into the attic. You can see we have a hole in the roof here. So it was top to bottom.”

Assistant Chief Emery seven tenants in total are displaced because of the fire.

They are being helped by the Red Cross.

