Overnight fire destroys apartment building in Bangor

No injuries reported, cause now under investigation
Flames engulfed a two story apartment complex on Essex Street in Bangor overnight
Flames engulfed a two story apartment complex on Essex Street in Bangor overnight(wabi)
By Joy Hollowell
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are in Bangor Monday morning, trying to figure out the cause of an overnight fire on Essex Street.

The report came in around 9:30 Sunday night.

According to Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery, there were some tenants inside the building when the fire started but they made it out safely.

A dog and cat were taken to an area vet after the fire.

Fire fighters say the building was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

”It took us about an hour to get it under control and another hour to get all the hot spots dug out,” says Emery. “It travelled up through to the second floor and into the attic. You can see we have a hole in the roof here. So it was top to bottom.”

Assistant Chief Emery seven tenants in total are displaced because of the fire.

They are being helped by the Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Train, Better Than Ezra coming to Bangor
Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor
The Wallflowers coming to Bar Harbor
It is estimated that in 2022 there were 716 overdose deaths in Maine.
“Black Balloon Day” brings attention to opioid epidemic and overdose awareness
RC Brewer
RC enthusiasts gather in Brewer for a crawl competition