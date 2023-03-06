Massachusetts man dies in Oxbow crash

A Massachusetts man died in a snowmobile crash in Oxbow.
A Massachusetts man died in a snowmobile crash in Oxbow.(Maine Warden Service)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXBOW, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man died in a snowmobile crash in Oxbow on Saturday.

The Maine Warden Service says at 2:20 p.m., 57-year-old Darryl Sittler was killed in the crash.

They say he was traveling north in a snowmobile and his wife was following him.

A group of three other snowmobilers were traveling south towards Sittler.

He crashed with one driven by 20-year-old Scout Sylvester and one driven by 23-year-old Jack Sylvester, both of Greene.

One was treated and released from the hospital for minor injuries.

The trail was shut down for three hours while law enforcement investigated.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Thomas Alley
Bar Harbor man found guilty on charges including aggravated assault
The East Grand Watershed Initiative launched in 2011.
Conservation of 12,000 acres, 21 lakeshore miles in Eastern Maine complete
A tractor trailer rolled over on I-95 northbound in Carmel
Tractor trailer rollover on I-95 northbound in Carmel
School bus crash in Berwick
Driver, student injured after crash involving school bus in Berwick