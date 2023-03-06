Massachusetts man dies in Oxbow crash

OXBOW, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man died in a snowmobile crash in Oxbow on Saturday.

The Maine Warden Service says at 2:20 p.m., 57-year-old Darryl Sittler was killed in the crash.

They say he was traveling north in a snowmobile and his wife was following him.

A group of three other snowmobilers were traveling south towards Sittler.

He crashed with one driven by 20-year-old Scout Sylvester and one driven by 23-year-old Jack Sylvester, both of Greene.

One was treated and released from the hospital for minor injuries.

The trail was shut down for three hours while law enforcement investigated.

