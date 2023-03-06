Maine Principals’ Association approves drafted five-class basketball plan

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principals’ Association released its approved draft of a five-class basketball plan.

MPA Assistant Executive Director Mike Bisson explained the draft was approved by the Classification Committee with Basketball Tournament Site Chair representatives.

The approved draft includes placing schools down one classification if they have a five-year (four-season) win percentage of less than 25%, separating boys and girls classification, and a statewide Class AA.

Classifications will continue this week for all sports, pending adjustments.

