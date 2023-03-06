Jimmie’s Ice Cream and Grill in Brewer open for the season

Jimmie’s Ice Cream and Grill
Jimmie’s Ice Cream and Grill(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - There’s still a lot of snow on the ground, but we found a sure sign in Brewer on Monday that spring is around the corner.

Jimmie’s Ice Cream and Grill has opened their doors for another season.

For decades, Jimmie’s has been known for their famous hamburgers, steak and cheese, and of course...ice cream!

Folks traveled near and far to get their first taste of the season.

It’s a celebration on both sides of the order counter.

“We saw it on the social media already that’s today’s our first day, and we live about 100 miles from here, so the kids say we all like to come up just to get food. They love this place. It’s, you know, it’s a good family spot, and I think they have quite some time,” said Chris McPhee, Jimmie’s customer,

“I feel it was a big family here. We really are people pleasers. We want to make sure the customer is leaving with the biggest smile on their face and making sure that they’ll come back. Whenever opening day comes at Jimmy’s, it means like summer’s on its way when people get excited,” said Lillian Blakeman, Jimmie’s cook.

For menus and more information about Jimmie’s, you can check them out on their Facebook page.

