Gusty Wind, Scattered Snow Showers Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure spinning to our east over the Maritimes combined with high pressure to our west will result in a tight pressure gradient across the area today. This will produce a gusty northwest wind that may gust to 40-50 MPH at times today which may cause some scattered power outages as well. Moisture wrapping around the low will bring us a good deal of clouds today along with the chance for some scattered snow showers. The snow showers will be most numerous over northern and eastern areas. A coating to an inch of accumulation will be possible in spots which will be blowing around with the gusty wind. Temperatures today will be seasonable with highs in the 30s to near 40°. Wind chills will feel more like it’s in the teens and 20s at times. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight. A few snow showers possible across the north otherwise a dry night is expected for most locales. The wind will diminish as we head through the night too.

We will remain under the influence of low pressure spinning over the Maritimes through Wednesday. Moisture wrapping around the low will keep plenty of clouds across the state Tuesday along with the chance of a few snow showers too. The wind will be lighter Tuesday with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s to near 40°. The pressure gradient will tighten up again Wednesday resulting in a breezy day with northerly winds gusting to 30-35 MPH at times. We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with just a chance for a few isolated snow and/or rain showers possible. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. A ridge of high pressure starts to build in on Thursday with a quiet day under partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Friday looks good with high pressure in control. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s Friday afternoon.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Scattered snow showers. Highs between 32°-41°. Northwest wind 15-30 MPH with gusts to 40-50 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Diminishing wind. Scattered snow showers mainly across the north. Lows between 19°-26°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Highs between 32°-39°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some isolated rain/snow showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

