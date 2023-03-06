Governor Mills to kick off Maine maple season with Blaine House tradition

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another sign that spring is right around the corner- Governor Mills will help kick off maple syrup season Monday with the traditional tapping of the Blaine House Maple tree in Augusta.

The event helps to set the stage for Maine Maple Sunday weekend happening later this month.

Our state generates an estimated $55.6 million in economy activity for maple products.

Maine is the third largest producer of maple syrup in the country.

Maine’s Maple Sunday Weekend is March 25th and 26th.

It takes place at sugar shacks around the state.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.