Gov Mills kicks off the 40th annual Maine Maple Sunday at the Blaine House

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The 40th annual Maine Maple Sunday is later this month.

To kick off the celebration, Governor Mills is tapping the maple tree right here at the Blaine House.

She says it is an opportunity to recognize the world class products and the people of the unique state.

”it reminds me of home a lot, more of the smell of freshly boiled maple syrup,” Mills said.

She was joined by 4th graders from Congin School in Westbrook.

Their teacher, Marie Hyfield, says this is their first field trip in three years due to Covid.

”They get to be part of our government and part of something that our government does. Some of the girls were saying they want to live here, and I explained, you can if you become governor,” Hyfield said.

Maine is the third largest producer of maple syrup in the country, and Lyle Merrifield, President of the Maine Maple Producers Association, says it’s great to be recognized for that.

”For many years, we were producing a lot of syrup, but we didn’t really get recognized for it. I mean, Maine is always typically recognized for blueberries and lobsters,” Merrifield said.

Maine produces more than 575,000 gallons of syrup each year and has over 500 producers licensed to sell maple products.

Merrifield says this season is going as expected.

”Right now, we have good snow cover across the best part of the state, even the southern part. We are probably looking at a very typical season,” he said.

And on the fourth Sunday of this month, he says there will be a lot in store for Mainers at sugar houses and farms.

”Take the day, You can visit two or three because a lot of them are clustered together across the state, so maybe only visit two or three and get a different experience in every one,” he said.

For Hyfield, she says her students will walk away with newfound knowledge about the maple industry and more.

“Added appreciation for our government and our state capital, which many have never been to, as well as a up close personal learning about maple sugar and how to tap a tree,” Hyfield said.

