Driver, student injured after crash involving school bus in Berwick

BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities were on the scene of a crash involving a school bus and an SUV in Berwick Monday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Beaver Dam Campground on School Street.

Officials say there were minor injuries. According to Berwick Police, the driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

A student was also transported after hitting her head on a window while in her seat, officials add..

