Drifting snow made travel hazardous in Northern Maine

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Drifting snow made travel “extremely dangerous” in Caribou this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Footage from the NWS Caribou shows snow blowing through the air and gathering in piles.

A winter weather advisory was issued for all of Aroostook County as well as northern Penobscot County Sunday night due to the blowing snow.

The NWS warned residents that significant blowing and drifting snow would make travel extremely dangerous on Sunday night, and would continue into Monday.

