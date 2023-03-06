Drifting snow made travel hazardous in Northern Maine

Drifting snow in roadway
Drifting snow in roadway(NWS Caribou via Storyful)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Drifting snow made travel “extremely dangerous” in Caribou this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Footage from the NWS Caribou shows snow blowing through the air and gathering in piles.

A winter weather advisory was issued for all of Aroostook County as well as northern Penobscot County Sunday night due to the blowing snow.

The NWS warned residents that significant blowing and drifting snow would make travel extremely dangerous on Sunday night, and would continue into Monday.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

