Conservation of 12,000 acres, 21 lakeshore miles in Eastern Maine complete

WESTON, Maine (WABI) - After more than a decade, a large-scale conservation effort along Maine’s eastern border with Canada is now complete.

The East Grand Watershed Initiative launched in 2011.

Since then, more than a dozen public and private entities came together to see the project through to its completion.

Now nearly 12,000 acres of forestland and more than 21 miles of shoreline along five lakes is protected. It will allow for lasting access to guiding, hunting, snowmobile and ATV riding, as well as fishing on the East Grand Lake, and more.

“Fishing in this lake is extraordinary, with landlocked salmon and brook trout in particular. The campsites can be used during the day for a beautiful beach lunch. The campsites look like you’re in the Caribbean, it’s sandy and beautiful. So that really excites me, to see what property like this can do to bring people to this town,” said Tom Duffus, vice president and northeastern representative, The Conservation Project.

The Conservation Fund says it hopes the East Grand Watershed Initiative will be an economic boon to the area’s future.

They hope the project will bring and keep people in the region.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.