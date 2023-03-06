Concert for a Cause partners with Bangor Humane Society

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Music to everyone’s ears!

Students from UMaine’s Concert Band and Leonard Middle School in Old Town band students are joining forces to help their community.

Since 2018, “Concert for a Cause” has been bringing musicians together to perform and give back.

In past years, schools have partnered with Champion the Cure.

This year, the music is going to the dogs...and other animals at the Bangor Humane Society!

Admission to the concert Tuesday night is by donation with all proceeds going to the humane society.

“Our college students love working with students who are becoming budding musicians, and they like to serve as the sort of section coaches for them. It’s great for the middle schoolers to see what they can do if they get to college and still play their instruments and selfishly, I should say for me, I just love watching the two groups of students interact. It’s been life changing for my students. They love it. They look forward to it every year,” said Philip Edelman, UMaine concert band director.

“Yeah, we were just really thrilled. It sounds like they sort of share the love so to speak with different charities in the area, and this year the students from the Concert Band said hey, can we support Bangor Humane Society, and so it means a lot when younger people especially are looking to do what they can for all the animals here,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Bangor Humane Society.

Students from the Reeds Brook Middle School in Hampden will also be sharing the stage this year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.