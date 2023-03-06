“Black Balloon Day” brings attention to opioid epidemic and overdose awareness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Monday is “Black Balloon Day.” It’s meant to bring attention to the opioid epidemic and overdose awareness.

It is estimated that in 2022 there were 716 overdose deaths in Maine.

Businesses around the state are being asked to display a black balloon Monday to raise awareness and discussion about the issue.

In northern Penobscot County, folks with the Pir 2 Peer Recovery Center will be spending part of the day walking from Millinocket to Medway.

During the 9-mile journey, they’ll be stopping by local businesses to collect donations for the non profit as well as index card with the names of those lost to drug overdoses.

Those names will then be read out loud at a candlelight vigil Monday night at the recovery center in Medway.

