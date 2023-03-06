Bill aims to provide ongoing scholarship funding in Maine’s Community College System

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Assistant Senate Majority Leader Mattie Daughtry went before the Maine Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee Monday proposing a bill to provide ongoing funding for scholarships in the Maine’s Community College System.

LD 447 would provide $5 million in additional funding to support community college students.

It would provide 20 additional navigator positions for career services across the community college system, as well as add tutor positions, and expand technology resources and on-campus housing support.

