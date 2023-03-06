Bar Harbor man found guilty on charges including aggravated assault

Thomas Alley
Thomas Alley(Hancock County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - A 59-year-old Bar Harbor man pleaded no contest Monday to multiple charges following a domestic violence incident in Orland in November 2018.

Thomas Alley was found guilty on all six charges including aggravated assault and criminal restraint with a dangerous weapon.

It was part of an agreement with the state to drop kidnapping charges and others in his 15-count indictment.

Police say in November 2018, Alley assaulted and strangled his wife to the point she lost consciousness following an argument over their pending divorce.

It happened when he went to where his wife was living to get some of his things.

They say when she came to, he forced her upstairs at gunpoint and held her captive for hours where she was scared for her life.

She was able to calm him down and eventually call police.

Alley will be sentenced at a later date.

