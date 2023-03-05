Woman sent to hospital after snowmobile accident in Greenville
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A woman is being treated for injuries after getting into a snowmobile accident Saturday evening.
Authorities say the accident occurred in Greenville on the ITS 85 Trail after she had failed to hit a corner and crashed into a tree.
Greenville Fire Department, C.A. Dean Ambulance, and Maine Game Wardens assisted the rescue, which was called into the department at 4:45 p.m.
She was promptly taken to Northern Light C.A. Dean Hospital.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.