Woman sent to hospital after snowmobile accident in Greenville

Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A woman is being treated for injuries after getting into a snowmobile accident Saturday evening.

Authorities say the accident occurred in Greenville on the ITS 85 Trail after she had failed to hit a corner and crashed into a tree.

Greenville Fire Department, C.A. Dean Ambulance, and Maine Game Wardens assisted the rescue, which was called into the department at 4:45 p.m.

She was promptly taken to Northern Light C.A. Dean Hospital.

