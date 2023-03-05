Partly cloudy to end our weekend, gusty winds and clouds roll in for Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Skies will continue to clear this morning and high pressure will be building to our northwest over Quebec. High pressure will keep the weather quiet with partly cloudy skies today. High temperatures reach the upper 30′s north and low 40′s Downeast. Winds will be increasing out of the northwest today, at around 5-15 mph. Clouds increase over far northern Maine heading into tonight. Winds will continue to increase overnight into Monday. Overnight low temperatures drop into the 20′s across the state.

A quieter weather pattern will set up for next week with no major storms in the forecast. However, a retrograding low-pressure system over the Canadian Maritimes will push eastward towards northern Maine on Monday. At the same time, high pressure builds northwest of the region. This puts Maine under a tight pressure gradient, which will allow for some strong and gusty winds during the day on Monday. Winds could gust as high as 30-40 mph out of the NW. As the retrograding low continues to push eastward, there will be the chance for some scattered snow showers, mostly for northern Maine, during the morning Monday. Some flakes look like they could make their way into Bangor on Monday afternoon. Accumulations up north will be minimal, expecting an inch or less. The chance for scattered snow and rain showers continues into Tuesday afternoon as the low over the Maritimes continues to weaken. Shower activity looks to diminish by Wednesday and the rest of the week looks to stay dry. Temperatures are forecast to run a bit above average. With highs topping out in the upper 30′s and low 40′s through the end of next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies, high temperatures reach between 35-42. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the NW at around 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds north, with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Downeast. Winds will be increasing as well at around 10-15 mph out of the NW. Lows drop between 22-29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 30′s. Isolated snow showers north. Gusty winds out of the NW at around 15-25 mph gusting up to 30 – 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, with some light rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the upper 30′s north and low 40′s Downeast.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, highs reach the upper 30′s.

