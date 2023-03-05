Mexico, ME Police respond to incident at local middle school

MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - Police responded to Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico, Maine, during a wrestling meet held Friday.

According to the school’s Facebook page, police arrived at the school and quickly “controlled the situation” following an incident.

Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon confirmed that an arrest and charges are expected, and that an investigation is underway.

Neither the school nor police have specified what kind of incident occurred, or whether anyone was hurt.

The school’s Facebook post said the wrestling meet continued as scheduled.

MVMS: There was an incident tonight at the wrestling meet held at MVMS. The local police responded quickly and... Posted by Mountain Valley Middle School on Friday, March 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.