Mexico, ME Police respond to incident at local middle school

Officials at RSU 10 say the incident took place during a wrestling meet
Police responded to Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico, Maine, during a wrestling meet...
Police responded to Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico, Maine, during a wrestling meet held Friday.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - Police responded to Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico, Maine, during a wrestling meet held Friday.

According to the school’s Facebook page, police arrived at the school and quickly “controlled the situation” following an incident.

Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon confirmed that an arrest and charges are expected, and that an investigation is underway.

Neither the school nor police have specified what kind of incident occurred, or whether anyone was hurt.

The school’s Facebook post said the wrestling meet continued as scheduled.

MVMS: There was an incident tonight at the wrestling meet held at MVMS. The local police responded quickly and...

Posted by Mountain Valley Middle School on Friday, March 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 State Basketball Championships
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Sunshine to end our weekend, clouds roll in for the beginning of the work week
Woman hospitalized after snowmobile crash in Greenville
Snow continues to taper tonight, quiet weather and sunshine returns Sunday
With Saturday’s snowfall, we went back to see how business was.
Weekend snowfall means business at Hermon Mountain Ski Area