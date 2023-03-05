Fielder’s Choice Homemade Ice Cream opens new location in Bangor
The family-owned business that started 15 years ago in Sabattus is now in five other locations in the state, with Bangor being its latest addition.
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Something sweet has arrived in Bangor...
Nestled behind the Bangor Grande Hotel and Home2 Suites on Odlin Rd. sits the newly opened Fielder’s Choice Homemade Ice Cream.
Featuring a delicious array of over 30 ice cream flavors, signature sundaes, milkshakes, and more, Fielder’s Choice is sure to be a home run for any tastes!
Currently, Fielder’s Choice is drive-thru only and is open everyday noon to 8 p.m. It is also cash-only.
For more information on Fielder’s Choice, visit their website.
