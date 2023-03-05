Central Maine schools hold student art show at Bangor Mall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Creativity was in the air at the Bangor Mall Sunday because of the student art show!

Presented by Art in the Heart of Maine, the event featured artwork from K-12 students from central Maine schools. There was a great array of mediums and styles, including realism, abstract, ceramics, photography, and mixed media projects from artists of all ages.

Besides the public exposure the show gives student artwork, there were also awards available for selected works.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.