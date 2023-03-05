Black Bear Jakub Sirota proposes on ice

While UMaine may not have beat UMass Saturday night, future Mr. and Mrs. Sirota definitely won big!
Sirota BB Proposal
Sirota BB Proposal(Simon French)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Stadium was the backdrop to a heartwarming moment during Saturday’s game.

UMaine Hockey player Jakub Sirota proposed to his now-fiancée on the ice.

This happened on Senior Night, which also was the last night of the hockey season for the Black Bears.

