Black Bear Jakub Sirota proposes on ice

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Alfond Stadium was the backdrop to a heartwarming moment during Saturday’s game.

UMaine Hockey player Jakub Sirota proposed to his now-fiancée on the ice.

This happened on Senior Night, which also was the last night of the hockey season for the Black Bears.

While UMaine may not have beat UMass Saturday night, future Mr. and Mrs. Sirota definitely won big!

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.