Weekend snowfall means business at Hermon Mountain Ski Area

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - It’s been quite the busy week for snowfall in our area.

And while that might be bad news for travel plans, but great news for those who enjoy winter activities, and the businesses that depend on these conditions.

We last checked in with Hermon Mountain Ski Area in January.

In addition to snowfall accumulation then, they were hard at work making some of their own.

They’re currently offering skiing, snowboarding, and tubing.

With Saturday’s snowfall, we went back to see how business was.

”What you’ve got out here right now are your die-hards- it’s snowing, they’re going to go, and they’re having a ball,” said Owner Bill Whitcomb. “Right now, the snow’s halfway up to their knees going on the side trails, and they’re just having a ball. . .You know folks, there’s only so much left. Get out and enjoy it.”

There’s still time to get out to the mountain.

Hermon Mountain Ski Area is open Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 8, and 9 to 7 on Saturdays and Sundays.

If you’re interested in tubing, that scheduling is done online.

For more information, you can visit them at skihermonmountain.com.

