Last round of snow moves in for today, sunshine returns on Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A low-pressure system is forecast to pass over southern New England and into the Gulf of Maine today. High temperatures today reach the upper 20′s across the state. Snow has already begun falling over southern and central Maine and will continue to spread into the Bangor region, and points east, through the rest of this morning. Snow is expected to be moderate to heavy at times especially this morning and through the early afternoon. This morning, at the very start of the snow, there could be snowfall rates nearing 1″ per hour. Heavy snow on top of gusty winds will lead to poor visibilities and rapidly deteriorating road conditions. Winds will turn from east-northeasterly to northwesterly, ushering in drier air, allowing for snow to begin to taper off late this afternoon and into the evening. Winds are expected to be pretty strong, gusting out of the NE between 20-30 mph inland and up to 40 mph along the coast. Strong winds will create some blowing and drifting snow and some possible power outages. Snowfall totals will feature a very tight gradient between a lot and a little accumulation. Highest totals will be along the New Hampshire border where some totals could top out over 12″. Totals will taper off as you go northeast; with the Augusta region down towards mid-coast expecting 8-12″. Waterville and down towards Bar Harbor can expect 5-8″, with the Bangor region expecting 2-5″ and less than 2″ up towards Millinocket.

Tonight, clouds stick around as snow will continue to taper, and overnight lows drop into the teens north and low 20′s Downeast. High pressure builds into the eastern sea-board making for quieter and drier weather as we get into the Sunday. As high pressure builds and the storm departs the forecast area becomes sandwiched in between, causing a tight pressure gradient allowing for breezy conditions to continue through the day on Sunday. We can expect decreasing clouds with some partly cloudy skies through the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 30′s and just barely touch 40 Downeast.

For next week, the weather pattern looks to remain quiet with no major storms in the forecast.

TODAY: Moderate to heavy snow, winds will be ENE at around 10-15 gusting up to 30 MPH inland and up to 40 MPH along the coast. Highs reach between 25-31.

TONIGHT: Snow tapers, winds will be NW at around 5-15 mph. Overnight lows drop between 10-23.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds, high temperatures reach between 30-40. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the NW at around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 30′s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, with some light snow showers across far northern Maine. Highs in the mid to upper 30′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching the upper 30′s north and low 40′s Downeast.

