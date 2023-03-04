Brewer wins the Class A State Boys Basketball Championship

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Witches are coming back home with their first state boys basketball championship.

Cam Hughes’s lay-up with 2.7 seconds left wins it, 42-41, over Falmouth (WABI)

Brewer topped Falmouth, 42-41, in Friday’s Class A title game at the Augusta Civic Center.

Cam Hughes ended up open on the block to score the game-winning lay-up with 2.7 seconds left.

“I told everyone I wasn’t going to cry, and then I started sobbing. I was so excited. The emotions just went pouring. It was so amazing,” said Hughes, senior guard.

The championship Witches lineup featured a senior class of Hughes, Brady Saunders, Evan Nadeau, Aiden Davis, Ryder Goodwin, Brock Flagg, and Titus Philbrick, juniors Braden Carr and Cayen Philbrick, and sophomores Charlie Brydges, Owen Fullerton, Cole Harriman, Jake Perry, and Steven Youngs.

