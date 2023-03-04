Authorities searching for missing Greene man

Adam McAllister was last seen at his home on Quaker Ridge Road in Greene on Monday, authorities...
Adam McAllister was last seen at his home on Quaker Ridge Road in Greene on Monday, authorities say.(Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENE, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service says they’re helping the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department in finding a missing Greene man.

Wardens say Adam McAllister was last seen at his home on Quaker Ridge Road in Greene on Monday and had talked about going ice fishing.

McAllister has not been seen since.

Officials say his car was left at home, and they believe he may have left his home on foot.

Anyone who may think they may have seen McAllister is asked to call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 625-7076 ext. 9.

Posted by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife on Friday, March 3, 2023

