Winthrop man found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man from Winthrop was found guilty of of raping a girl for years, starting when she just 14, was sentenced Thursday.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Jeffery Tyler, 51, will serve one year after pleading guilty to one charge of sexual abuse of a minor in Augusta Thursday.

As part of the agreement Tyler pleaded guilty to the charge while two counts of gross sexual assault, one punishable by up to 30 years in prison were dismissed by prosecutors.

Back in 2019 he was arrested at Bread of Life Ministries in Augusta where he was the facilities director.

Court documents say the girl told authorities they began emailing when she was 12, and that progressed to a sexual relationship when she was 14.

