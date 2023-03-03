Winthrop man found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor

gavel
gavel(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man from Winthrop was found guilty of of raping a girl for years, starting when she just 14, was sentenced Thursday.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Jeffery Tyler, 51, will serve one year after pleading guilty to one charge of sexual abuse of a minor in Augusta Thursday.

As part of the agreement Tyler pleaded guilty to the charge while two counts of gross sexual assault, one punishable by up to 30 years in prison were dismissed by prosecutors.

Back in 2019 he was arrested at Bread of Life Ministries in Augusta where he was the facilities director.

Court documents say the girl told authorities they began emailing when she was 12, and that progressed to a sexual relationship when she was 14.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Nyle Systems is set to open a new factory near the airport in Bangor.
Brewer company’s expansion will bring job to Bangor
Warm weather and a cedar shortage crisis cause layoffs at Katahdin Forest Products
Warm weather, cedar shortage crisis cause layoffs at Katahdin Forest Products
Temple Theatre
Historic Houlton movie theatre set to close
Police Lights (MGN)
Robbinston teen on house arrest following Calais shooting