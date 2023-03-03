UMA Bangor hosts day of free dental care for kids

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you saw a bunch of kids smiling around the Bangor area Friday, there’s a good reason for that.

The University of Maine at Augusta Dental Health Clinic hosted its annual “Give Kids a Smile Day.”

Children ages 5 through 19 who don’t have a dentist were welcomed to the Bangor campus for free appointments. Services included cleanings, exams, x-rays, fluoride treatment, and dental hygiene education.

UMA Dental Hygiene students provided the care. Staff and faculty members, as well as volunteer dentists from the community, were also on hand to observe and jump in as needed.

It’s a day they all look forward to each year.

“I think it’s very exciting for everybody that’s involved from students to instructors to patients that are coming in, it’s just a beneficial and exciting day,” said Aspen Cote, student clinical supervisor.

“Our population is usually a lot older adults. So this is a great way to get kids into it. So then once we get into out into the real private practice in a few months, we have a little bit more experience with the kids because they are completely different cleaning teeth. More energy, they like to move around a lot!” said dental hygiene student Kiarra Richards.

“For the patients coming in, they may not otherwise get hygiene services. So today, I think, is a very important day for them to kind of get in here and get those services which are super important for them,” said Cote.

“Give Kids a Smile” programs provide care for about 300,000 children nationwide each year.

UMA plans to hold one again next February.

