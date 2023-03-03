Sunshine Today... More Snow Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring us a nice end to the week with some sunshine and highs in the 30s today. Clouds will move in tonight as our next storm system approaches. Snow will develop from west to east after midnight with most areas from Greenville and Millinocket southward seeing snow by daybreak or shortly after. There will be a wide range in temperatures tonight as the clouds roll in. Coldest temps are expected across northern and eastern areas where we’ll see low in the single numbers to around 10° while the rest of the state will see low in the teens to low to mid-20s.

Low pressure is forecast to pass near the Southern New England Coastline then south of Nova Scotia during the day Saturday. There is still some uncertainty with regard to how far north the snow will make it but right now it looks like the best chance for snow will fall for areas from Greenville to Millinocket southward with little to nothing to the north. One thing that hasn’t changed in the forecast is that the heaviest snow will still be focused over southern and western parts of the state where some spots could see a foot or more by Saturday evening. Snowfall accumulations will drop off as you head north and east across the state. Stay tuned to the forecast as a slight shift in the storm track northward or a slight shift southward will mean a big difference in snowfall accumulations so some tweaking may be necessary. Snow will taper off from northwest to southeast across the state later Saturday as the storm pulls away from the area. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s for highs.

One more round of snow on the way. Snow will develop after midnight tonight and continue through the day Saturday with the heaviest snow falling over southern and western parts of the state. Amounts will quickly taper as you head north and east. (WABI)

High pressure will return for Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Monday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies expected and highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. It looks like the pressure gradient will tighten up later in the weekend too between high pressure building in and low pressure spinning over the Maritimes, resulting in some breezy weather Sunday and Monday. Once we get through the snow Saturday, it looks like we’ve got a much quieter stretch of weather overall through much of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 29°-39°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Snow developing late. Lows between 2°-27°, coldest over northern and eastern areas. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow likely especially south of Greenville and Millinocket. Highs between 27°-33°. East/northeast wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

