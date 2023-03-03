Robbinston teen on house arrest following Calais shooting

Police Lights (MGN)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - A Robbinston teen is on house arrest after a shooting in Calais last week.

Another teen has also been summonsed in connection with the shooting.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot on a walking trail near South Street.

They determined he had a gunshot wound from a small caliber gun.

After investigating, a 16-year-old male was charged with elevated aggravated assault.

They say he was arraigned and placed on house arrest the same day he was arrested.

His next court appearance is in April.

A second 16-year-old from Calais will also be in court in April.

The investigation continues and further charges may arise as a result.

The man’s injuries were non-life threatening, but he was transferred to a Bangor hospital for treatment.

No word on his condition.

