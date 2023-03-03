Puritan furloughs take Pittsfield employees by surprise

One of Puritan Medical Products' Pittsfield facilities
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - “It’s a shock.”

That’s what one employee of Puritan Medical Products said about a new wave of furloughs.

That worker asked to remain anonymous, but said staff were taken by surprise.

The Bangor Daily News confirms what that employee told us: Puritan is furloughing more than 250 workers at its Pittsfield facilities.

Puritan manufactures COVID-19 testing swabs. The company is based in Guilford but opened two locations in Pittsfield during the pandemic.

The BDN reports Puritan now faces a lack of demand, but says it intends to offer positions back to the 251 affected workers within six months.

Puritan previously furloughed 180 employees in Pittsfield during the summer of 2021.

