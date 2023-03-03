Performers heading to Brewer for Queen City Burlesque Festival

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A first of its kind show for the region is coming to Brewer.

Eye Candy Dance and Fitness Studio located in downtown Bangor is bringing the first ever Queen City Burlesque Festival to Jeff’s Catering.

They’re bringing 50 performers in from Boston, New Hampshire, Portland, and Lewiston, plus all of their dancers.

The audience can expect 30 different numbers.

It’s a proud moment for Eye Candy owner and festival organizer Megan Crochere.

”So, the thing about Burlesque is that Burlesque is for everybody. So, I think it’s really important to know that it doesn’t matter your age, your shape, your size. Burlesque is for you. And so, there’s a lot of excitement around those who dance because you’re going to see someone from every walk of life up there on that stage. They’re going to be confident they’re going to be happy in the body that they’re in. So, it’s full of body positivity. And it’s creative. So, I think people have a lot of fun,” Crochere says.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Before the show you can have fun playing “bra pong” and win prizes as well as attend a “brauction” to benefit local cancer centers and Ride For the Cure in Ellsworth.

You must be 18 years or older to attend.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at eyecandy.com.

