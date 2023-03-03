Naturalization ceremony welcomes 25 new U.S. Citizens

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday afternoon saw 25 people officially become citizens of the United States of America.

Surrounded by friends and family, the ceremony marked the conclusion of a journey.

“It’s been a journey, but an amazing journey. you know, a really fantastic journey. Americans have been so nice to me. And it’s really nice to finally become part of the country,” said Churchill Elangwe-Preston.

These people have come from all over the world.

And the moment they’ve been working towards has been a long time coming.

“You know, my acquired family are here to support me today or here, you know, like for me every single day. And that would make me feel so motivated and so inspired to actually become a United States citizen because I have a family in Ukraine. And then I have a family here now. And that’s what got me through all those times,” said Yuliia Ismayilov.

Each brings with them something new to what has been called the Great American Melting Pot.

Remembering the legacy of their families from where they came, they will now craft a new story here in America.

“The judge said, this is changing the trajectory of my entire future family. And I’m very, very, very excited to give my future family this amazing American Dream,” Ismayilov said.

