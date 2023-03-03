Mainers could soon face fines for traveling with snow on their vehicles

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers could soon be fined for not clearing snow from their vehicles.

“An Act to Require That Motor Vehicles Be Clear of Snow When Operated on Public Ways” went before a public hearing of the Legislature’s Transportation Committee Thursday.

The bill would prohibit a person from operating a vehicle on a public way with a load of unsecured snow or ice.

Fines would run between $150 and $500.

Drivers can’t be cited during a snowstorm and the 48-hour period after a snowstorm that took place in the area.

The bill still faces further action in the Transportation Committee.

