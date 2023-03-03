Maine ranks 9th in study about home price increases

Maine ranks 9th (Boulder Home Source)
Maine ranks 9th (Boulder Home Source)(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new study shows that Maine is among the states where home prices have increased the most in the last few years.

Boulder Home Research analyzed Zillow data from the past 5 years to determine which states saw the largest rise in home prices.

They found that Idaho had highest increase in home prices, up about 92%. The average house price in that state is currently $429,000.

Maine ranked 9th. The study says that our state saw about a 70% increase in home prices over the last 5 years. The average price of a house in Maine is about $345,000.

The study ranked New Hampshire 14th with an average home price of $414,000. Vermont ranked 24th, and Massachusetts ranked 41st.

