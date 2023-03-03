Maine to face Albany in return trip to America East Championship

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In college, Maine is out for revenge and a return trip to the America East Championship when it faces University of Albany on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference semifinals.

“It’s a new season. We’ve had two really good games against Albany. It’s been some exciting, close games. We’re really excited to play. We try to take the things we did well and not so well in the Binghamton and try to see how we can fix them to the next game,” said Caroline Bornemann, junior guard.

Last year, the Great Danes defeated the Black Bears, 56-47, in the America East Championship.

UMBC and Vermont are still in the tournament, too.

