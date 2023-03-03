Kellen Tynes is ‘22-’23 American East Defensive Play of the Year

Kellen Tynes
Kellen Tynes(WABI)
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Kellen Tynes is the 2022-23 America East Defensive Player of the Year.

He led the NCAA with 95 steals, good enough to tie the Maine program record.

Tynes is the first Black Bear to win the men’s award in its 20 year history.

Maine is going to UMass Lowell for the first round of the America East Playoffs on Saturday at 4 p.m.

