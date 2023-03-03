Free snowmobiling weekend in Maine

Snowmobile Weekend
Snowmobile Weekend(WABI)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Its free snowmobiling weekend in Maine.

Riders from any state can operate their snowmobile in Maine as long as they have a valid registration from another state or province.

If a nonresident is planning on participating in free snowmobile weekend, they can register online at https://www.maine.gov/ifw/

Our state is know for incredible snowmobiling, with a 14,000 mile trail network maintained by local clubs.

