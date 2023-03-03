Final Round Of Snow Arriving For Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will remain in control for the first half of the night. Clouds will gradually increase during the early evening hours ahead of our next approaching storm system. Lows will range from the single digits north to the low 20s along the coastline.

The center of the low will pass over southern New England with much of northern and eastern Maine expected to be on the outer fringes of the storm. Snow will push into western Maine after midnight and will move towards the Bangor region after 6 AM. The departing high pressure has left dry air across the region and the atmosphere will need to become saturated in order for any of the snow to begin reaching the ground. Because of this, snowfall starts times could be delayed. Once the snow begins it will be moderate to heavy throughout the morning lasting into the afternoon before tapering off from northwest to southeast. Some locations along the coast could keep light snow showers into the early evening.

Snow will begin in the west after midnight and will spread northeast during Saturday morning. Snow will have to overcome dry air in order to reach the ground and this could delay the start time of the snow. (WABI)

On top of the snow, strong winds are expected during the morning and early afternoon, especially along the coast. For coastal areas, winds out of the ENE could gust over 40 mph. Winds will be much lighter the farther north you go. The winds will produce areas of blowing snow reducing visibility and it could also result in isolated power outages.

Strongest winds along the coast. Concern of blowing snow with low visibility and an isolated power outage risk. (WABI)

Greatest impacts with this next storm will be during the first half of Saturday. (WABI)

Snowfall totals will vary drastically with just a few miles northeast or southwest. Highest totals will be along the New Hampshire border where some totals could top out over 12″. Totals will taper off as you go northeast with the Augusta region expecting 8-12″. Waterville 5-8″ and the Bangor area into Downeast 2-5″. Little if any snow expected north of Millinocket. Totals will change based on how far north or south the low tracks.

Greatest totals over southern & western Maine with accumulations quickly tapering off as you go northeast. (WABI)

A quieter and more seasonable weather pattern is expected by the second half of the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will be well into the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect lots of melting with some refreezing overnight that could result in slippery roads.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with snow arriving early Saturday morning. Lows ranging from the single digits north to the low 20s along the coast. Light & variable winds.

SATURDAY: Snow heavy at times in the morning and then ending from northwest to southeast by late afternoon & early evening. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. Gusty ENE winds with gusts along the coast up to 40 mph. Winds will not be as strong farther inland.

SUNDAY: Partly skies with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Breezy northwest winds gusting to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. A light rain/snow mix will be possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s.

