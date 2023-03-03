Convicted murderer sentenced to 32 years in prison for 1987 cold case

Gerald Goodale
Gerald Goodale(Maine Department of Corrections)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) - The family of a Waterville 20-year-old who was killed in 1987 received some closure Thursday, after her murderer was sentenced in Somerset Superior Court.

Gerald Goodale was sentenced to 32 and a half years for the murder of Janet Brochu 35 years ago. Goodale was already in prison for the 1988 murder of Geraldine Finn.

Janet Brochu disappeared on Christmas Eve in 1987 after a night of bowling and drinks with a friend. That night, she reportedly bumped into two strangers, one of them being Goodale.

Her body was found the following March in Pittsfield.

Investigators say Goodale was part of the initial investigation in the late 1990s, but it wasn’t until Maine’s Unsolved Homicides Unit got involved in 2019 that closure in the case became feasible.

DNA evidence in the case was re-examined thanks to advances in forensic technology, revealing a genetic link to Goodale in Brochu’s murder.

Janet’s parents have passed away, but her family was still represented at Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

“She was a sweet girl,” her cousin Daniel Brochu said. “Young, foolish, like the rest of us.”

Daniel says he forgave Goodale for what he did to Janet and her family, but is glad that the 63-year-old will remain in prison for many more years.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Lobster
Maine lobstermen have slower year amid industry challenges
DHHS
DHHS lays out new efforts to reduce child deaths, abuse in Maine
Fines would run between $150 and $500.
Mainers could soon face fines for traveling with snow on their vehicles
Rayshaun Moore appears in court (file photo)
Bangor man convicted of murder to be resentenced